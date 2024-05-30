Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Stephanie Waring begins to say her goodbyes to Hollyoaks ahead of final scenes.

Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring broke down in tears during an emotional social media post on Wednesday.

The actress who is best known for playing Cindy Cunningham in the soap was recently axed from the Channel 4 soap after 28 years in the role. She opened up on her Instagram and said: Today I had to say goodbye to some crew members I have been working with for the last 16 years. And known for the last 28 years. And it just hit me like a thunderbolt. I'm really going to miss these people.”

Stephanie explained that over the past few weeks she has been sharing a lot of positive content across her social media platforms but wanted to be more honest with her fans. She continued “for me it's just important to keep showing up with a smile on my face, but I'm really going to miss everyone and it's really getting closer now till I have to say goodbye properly.”

In February Hollyoaks production company Lime Pictures announced it would be making huge cut backs to the show. This has meant that the soap has been reduced to just three episodes a week and several major cast members have been axed. Stephanie Waring is the only longest serving actor of the show to be axed. She made her debut on Hollyoaks in 1996.

Hollyoaks recently made history when producers announced it would be the first UK soap to stream globally on YouTube. This is in a hope to grow audience members all over the world. However, many fans of the show believe this is the beginning of the end for the long running soap.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

