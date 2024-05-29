Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new era for Hollyoaks as it’s the first UK soap to go global.

It has been a tumultuous time for Hollyoaks over the past few months but now things are looking better for the Channel 4 soap as it makes international history.

At the start of the year the production company Lime Pictures announced that the soap would be cut back to just three episodes a week instead of five due to dwindling viewer numbers.

Since then there has been a huge cast cull with many actors being axed or quickly exiting the soap. Icons such as Stephanie Waring, Owen Warner and Jamie Lomax are just a few of the names leaving the soap. Despite the huge axing of the cast Hollyoaks has also seen the return of fan favourites including Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).

However, it appears Hollyoaks is about to begin a new era as the soap makes international history. Hollyoaks will be the first UK soap to be made available on YouTube around the world.

According to Deadline Hollyoaks producer Kate Little said: “Hollyoaks is always synonymous with digital firsts and I am delighted that the show’s global audience will now be able to find and watch episodes when they want on YouTube.”

The soap has been streaming full length episodes on YouTube for UK viewers since the start of 2024. US viewers were previously able to watch Hollyoaks on Hulu before it was removed. Now they can stream the soap on the video platform a week after its UK broadcast. According to reports it has so far been a success with an increase of 40 percent more viewers this year.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

