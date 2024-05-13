Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollyoaks legend Ali Bastian reacts to claims she has quit acting

Hollyoaks actress Ali Bastian has reacted to claims that she has quit acting and is leaving the UK. The actress, 42, is best known for playing Becca Dean in the Channel 4 soap from 2001 to 2007.

Ali Bastian shared an emotional video on Instagram documenting her family’s move to Ireland. In a lengthy post she explained: "Saying goodbye to my London flat was very emotional, I’ve lived there for about 18 years. I rented it first and then bought it a few years later. It was the most secure I had ever felt… I moved around a lot as a child and for many reasons often felt very unsettled.

She added: “I never imagined the career that I have loved, the thing that was my escape from a challenging childhood would feel so difficult. That showing up publicly in my own skin could feel so out of reach. Performing - a survival strategy devised in childhood, no longer working. What to do? We needed to change something.”

The Sun reported that the actress had quit acting, however, it seems this is not the case. Taking to Instagram stories Ali shared a screenshot of the article and wrote: “100% not what I said. Have absolutely not quit acting.” She added “Just taking time to heal. Lord love clickbait articles.”

The actress has moved to Ireland but explained she will be splitting her time and will be based in London and West Cork. Ali starred in Hollyoaks during the “golden years” along with friend Sarah Jayne Dunn. The two actresses played best friends in the soap and have stayed close ever since.

Hollyoaks fans have watched several cast members quit or be axed from the soap since the announcement of major cutbacks. It seems no one is safe even veteran actress Stephanie Waring who has starred in the soap for 28 years was axed.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.