Ex-Hollyoaks actor Joe Tracini was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2022.

Former Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini has spoken up about a health condition that affects him every day in a new documentary. Tracini, the son of comedian and I’m a Celebrity winner Joe Pasquale, was born in 1988 and rose to fame through his role at CITV in the early 2000s.

After that, he moved to Hollyoaks, playing Dennis Savage in the Channel 4 soap from 2011. Now, a documentary has been broadcast on Channel 4 called Me And The Voice In My Head - for which Tracini has played a starring role. The documentary focused on borderline personality disorder - which the ex-Hollyoaks star was diagnosed with in 2022.

In the documentary, Tracini spoke to psychologists and his family about his mental health, as he sought to reignite the spark of his comedy career - following in his father’s footsteps.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, he said: “Because it's in my head people don't really know how to cope with it. Essentially what borderline personality disorder is, I have a voice in my head that hates me and hates everything I do, everything I've been, and everything that I'm ever going to be.

“It's living with a school bully in my head.”