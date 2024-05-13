Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV News anchor Rageh Omaar’s health took a downward turn while he was on the air last month.

Charlene White has provided an update on the health of her ITV News colleague Rageh Omaar after he fell ill during a live broadcast.

The 56-year-old News At 10 host required medical attention last month when he appeared disoriented and slurred his words while reading from the autocue towards the end of the bulletin. Omaar, who serves as ITV News International Affairs Editor, visibly struggled to tidy his desk and recap a pen after the final news segment of the evening as the credits rolled.

During the BAFTA TV Awards last night, Charlene assured viewers that the ITV team remains in touch with Rageh and that he intends to share details about his frightening experience once he's fully recovered.

“Rageh is progressing really well. When he feels ready to discuss what happened, he will,” she said to The Sun. “ITV News is like a family, we've been checking on him regularly and consistently to ensure he has the necessary support.”

Previously, friends close to Rageh mentioned that he was “up and about at home and doing okay” while recuperating from a suspected mini-stroke. Nonetheless, questions have arisen regarding why he was allowed to host the show that day.

An insider expressed concerns to The Times and said: “There are significant questions surrounding his on-air appearance. Maybe there was an assumption that his professionalism and the rush of adrenaline during broadcasting would compensate. Even if it was considered an off day, it was evident to viewers that something was seriously amiss.