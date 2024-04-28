ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar thanks viewers as he recovers after becoming "unwell" live on air
and live on Freeview channel 276
ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar is “recovering at home with his family” after being treated in hospital and has thanked everyone for their “kindness and good wishes”.
On ITV News at 10 on Friday (April 26) Omaar was visibly struggling to read the news, prompting concerns about his wellbeing. It later emerged that he had been feeling unwell throughout and had been taken to hospital. After receiving treatment, he has been discharged from hospital to recover at home.
The nature of Omaar’s illness is not public knowledge at this time.
On Saturday, an ITV News spokesperson said: “We appreciate viewers of last night’s News At Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing. Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family.
“We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready.”
In a statement shared by ITV News, Rageh Omaar added: “I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern. At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”
