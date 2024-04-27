"God help us": Doctor on ITV's The Chase left fans in disbelief after flunking a medical question
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fans of beloved ITV programme The Chase were treated to a rather embarassing moment this week.
On a recent episode of the quiz show, a team assembled by the show’s producers came up against Shaun Wallace, otherwise known as The Dark Destroyer, as they sought to leave the studio a few thousand pounds richer. But as the first contestant went up to play, viewers noticed something that raised a fair few eyebrows online.
Lloyd from Hertfordshire was playing the cashbuilder round - the more questions you get right in 60 seconds, the more money you’re playing for. He was asked about where you would normally find a Tachograph. The contestant, presented with multiple choice answers, mulled over “hospital” being the right answer.
Behind him, a fellow contestant - Hashim - nodded along as he made his guess. As it turns out Hashim, from Stockport, is actually a doctor - so imagine everyone’s surprise when the answer turned out to be “lorry” instead.
Presenter Bradley Walsh was surprised too, and when it was Hashim’s turn to play, he put the doctor on the spot over his error. Hashim replied that he’d been thinking of a different type of graph, but fans on social media had already seen enough. “God help us,” one posted on X. Another said: “The doctor was nodding along at hospital and it was wrong.”
One contestant, Cate from Middlesborough, was eliminated before the final round, but the other three - including Hashim - made it to the final round, and eventually walked away with £3,000 each.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.