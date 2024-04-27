Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of beloved ITV programme The Chase were treated to a rather embarassing moment this week.

Lloyd from Hertfordshire was playing the cashbuilder round - the more questions you get right in 60 seconds, the more money you’re playing for. He was asked about where you would normally find a Tachograph. The contestant, presented with multiple choice answers, mulled over “hospital” being the right answer.

Behind him, a fellow contestant - Hashim - nodded along as he made his guess. As it turns out Hashim, from Stockport, is actually a doctor - so imagine everyone’s surprise when the answer turned out to be “lorry” instead.

Presenter Bradley Walsh was surprised too, and when it was Hashim’s turn to play, he put the doctor on the spot over his error. Hashim replied that he’d been thinking of a different type of graph, but fans on social media had already seen enough. “God help us,” one posted on X. Another said: “The doctor was nodding along at hospital and it was wrong.”