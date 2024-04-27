Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TV doctor who has appeared on the likes of This Morning and E4’s Body Fixers has been struck off for “inappropriate” sexual messages

A TV cosmetic doctor who gave free Botox to a patient in return for sex at his clinic has been struck off. Dr Tijion Esho, who has featured on ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Morning Live and E4’s Body Fixers, admitted to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

But the 42-year-old told a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams. However, an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled earlier this month that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered Botox free of charge.

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments on the shape of her bottom. A year earlier, at another consultation, he made similar remarks to Patient A, again rubbed himself against her, and allowed her to masturbate him, the panel determined.

The tribunal found Dr Esho’s fitness to practise was impaired because of his misconduct. On Saturday, the MPTS announced it had decided at a private hearing to erase Dr Esho from the medical register. The tribunal’s reasons for imposing the sanction will be released next week.

TV cosmetic doctor, Tijion Esho, struck off for giving free Botox in return for sex. Picture: Channel 4

Among the “inappropriate” Instagram messages sent to Patient A between July 2019 and February 2022 was an exchange in September 2019 when he said: “What you doing to me lol. Morning Glory. Bloody have me wanting the real thing. That’s like every man’s dream.”

In November 2019 he posted: “Why you making me bulge lol. Send more, don’t be sorry lol.”

The following month he wrote “Lol loving the tongue” and “Ha free mls I’d need the whole booty and more”. Weeks later he told her: “My God having you for a night/every night is a dream but if we do it for mls I break the doctors code and I’d be a dead man x lol.”

The panel ruled the conduct of the doctor, also known as Oluwafemi Esho, was sexually motivated but did not find Patient A to be vulnerable because of her profession.

Dr Esho featured on the ITV morning programme to provide his medical opinion and comment on cosmetic surgery discussions. He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and made appearances on segments of BBC’s Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

