Dr Tijion Esho, a TV doctor who appeared on ITV's This Morning and E4's Body Fixer, gave free Botox to his patient in exchange for sex, a medical tribunal has found. (Credit: Getty Images)

A TV doctor who has appeared on shows such as This Morning and Body Fixers gave a patient free botox in exchange for sex, a medical tribunal has found. Dr Tijion Esho admitted to an improper emotional relationship with a woman who was his patient, exchanging “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram. He denied that he had any physical contact with the woman, who was referred to as Patient A.

The Medical Tribunal Practitioners Service (MPTS) heard that the patient provided sexual services via OnlyFans and webcams but that Dr Esho, also known as Oluwafemi Esho, had never had any physical contact with the woman. However, the MTPS panel ruled that he did in fact have a sexual relationship with his patient and administered botox free of charge at his Newcastle-upon-Tyne clinic in 2021.

The panel also ruled that the cosmetics doctor told Patient A that he “could get away with giving her botox in exchange for sexual services”. Dr Esho was also found to have stroked the woman’s hair and rubbed against her, as well as making comments on the shape of her bottom, at a consultation months earlier.

He sent multiple inappropriate messages to Patient A on Instagram between July 2019 and February 2022. One message sent in September 2019 said: “What you doing to me lol. Morning Glory. Bloody have me wanting the real thing. That’s like every man’s dream.”

Another, posted in December, said: “Lol loving the tongue. Ha free mls [Botox] I’d need the whole booty and more.” Weeks later, he made another reference to giving free botox treatments, saying: “My God having you for a night/every night is a dream but if we do it for mls I break the doctors code and I’d be a dead man x lol.” The panel found that Dr Esho was sexually motivated in his conduct with Patient A. However, she was not found to be vulnerable due to her profession. The hearing is set to reconvene later this month to decide whether Dr Esho’s fitness to practice is impaired due to his misconduct.

In response to the MPTS’s ruling, Dr Esho said in a statement: “I am disappointed that the MPTS has today found against me in relation to the charges which I denied. Throughout the hearing and investigation, with which I have cooperated fully, I stressed that I deeply regretted the mistakes which I made in engaging in communications with Patient A, and I admitted to the charges which related to those serious errors of judgement.

“I am truly sorry for those actions, and apologise to everyone I let down as a result. However, I have always been clear that whilst my conduct in communicating with Patient A was wrong, I repeat categorically that it never crossed over into any physical sexual contact.”