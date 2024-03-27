Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift will not face charges over alleged assault of Sydney paparazzo
Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, will not face charges in Australia after he was accused of physically assaulting a paparazzo.
Photographers Ben McDonald made the claims to police that Mr Swift had struck him in the face during an altercation on a Sydney wharf on February 27. However, New South Wales Police have now confirmed that no further action will be taken in the case. It comes after a month-long investigation into the alleged assault.
Swift had came ashore with her father hours after she concluded her sold-out Eras Tours shows in the Australian capital. A spokesperson for the singer said at the time: "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."
A video, which appeared to be of the moment Swift and her father exited the wharf to climb into a car, was published by local media shortly after. In the footage, cameras can be seen flashing as the singer and her father walk along Neutral Bay Wharf. Two voices could then be heard accusing each other of touching umbrellas, with these voices reported to be a photographer and a security guard.
At the time, Mr McDonald alleged: "There were about four or five security there and at one point, one of the American security started shoving his umbrella into me and my camera and then Taylor got in her car. Someone else came running at me and punched me in the left side of my face. Initially, I thought it was an Australian security that was trying to be the hero of the moment in the front of the Americans, but as it turned out it was her father."
Mr Swift regularly joins his daughter on tours, with her Eras Tour currently taking over the world. The celebrated singer-songwriter will kick-off the European leg of her record-breaking tour in France in May, before returning to the US and Canada in the autumn.
