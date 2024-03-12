Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The actual tour itself is the first to make more than $1 billion - Taylor made around $2,500 for every second she performed during the world tour, and it further cemented her status as one of the biggest music artists of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who couldn’t cough up the £58 and above for tickets to the concert, the Eras Tour film brought the experience to cinemas globally, and now it is coming to Disney+, with some changes, hence (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) lands on Disney+ this week

Is The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) different from the cinematic release?

Yes, the film version that is coming to Disney+ is even longer than the cinematic release. It is a three and a half hour extended version, featuring five songs which were not in the film that hit cinemas.

This includes Cardigan, and acoustic versions of Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live. The extended version, like the original film, is directed by Grammy-nominee Sam Wrench.

When is The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version on Disney+?

The film will land on Disney+ in the UK and the US at the same time - it will be released at 1am in the UK on Friday March 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New and returning customers can sign up for the Disney+ standard subscription with ads for £1.99 per month for three months until March 14. After three months the subscription will renew at £4.99 per month.