Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Disney+ release date, what's the difference between cinema and Taylor's Version?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie set records when it hit cinemas last year - the 2hr 45 min long experience became the highest grossing concert film of all time, making more than $260 million off a budget of less than $20 million.
The actual tour itself is the first to make more than $1 billion - Taylor made around $2,500 for every second she performed during the world tour, and it further cemented her status as one of the biggest music artists of all time.
For those who couldn’t cough up the £58 and above for tickets to the concert, the Eras Tour film brought the experience to cinemas globally, and now it is coming to Disney+, with some changes, hence (Taylor’s Version).
Is The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) different from the cinematic release?
Yes, the film version that is coming to Disney+ is even longer than the cinematic release. It is a three and a half hour extended version, featuring five songs which were not in the film that hit cinemas.
This includes Cardigan, and acoustic versions of Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live. The extended version, like the original film, is directed by Grammy-nominee Sam Wrench.
When is The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version on Disney+?
The film will land on Disney+ in the UK and the US at the same time - it will be released at 1am in the UK on Friday March 15
New and returning customers can sign up for the Disney+ standard subscription with ads for £1.99 per month for three months until March 14. After three months the subscription will renew at £4.99 per month.
The standard ad-free subscription is £7.99 per month, and a premium subscription is £10.99 per month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.