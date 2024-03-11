Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift impressed fans in Singapore with several surprise songs including an incredible mashup of 'Clean' and 'Evermore'. The pop sensation concluded the southeast Asian leg of her Eras Tour with six concerts at Singapore's National Stadium.

A large number of fans travelled to attend Swift's first appearance in Singapore after nine years and her only Era's Tour stop in southeast Asia. The 60,000-capacity venue has seen several world-renowned acts take the stage in the last year, with Coldplay playing six concerts as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Throughout the Eras Tour, the 34-year-old musician dedicates a section of each performance to secret songs rarely heard by fans who see her live. The tradition dates back to The Red Tour and usually features two different songs played on the guitar and the piano.

We say usually because Swift has seemingly suspended this rule to treat fans to a unique mashup combining multiple songs into one. So what surprise songs did Singapore get to hear?

Here's everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift's Singapore surprise songs

Swift sent fans into a frenzy during her time in Singapore as she continued her recent trend of performing back-to-back medleys of fan-favourite songs. Here's the full list of surprise songs Taylor Swift played in Singapore:

Singapore Night 1 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night one in Singapore was a mashup of 'Mine' and 'Starlight'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song combined 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' and 'Dress'.

Singapore Night 2 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night two in Singapore was a medley of 'long story short' and 'The Story of Us'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was a mashup of 'Clean' and 'evermore'.

Singapore Night 3 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night three in Singapore was a mashup of 'Foolish One' and 'Tell Me Why'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was a medley of 'This Love' and 'Call It What You Want'.

Singapore Night 4 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night four in Singapore was a mashup of 'Death by a Thousand Cuts' and 'Babe'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was 'Fifteen' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'.

Singapore Night 5 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night five in Singapore combined 'Sparks Fly' and 'Gold Rush' into a medley. Meanwhile, for the piano surprise song, Swift performed a mashup of 'False God' and 'Slut!'

Singapore Night 6 surprise songs

The guitar surprise song for night six in Singapore was a mashup of 'Tim McGraw' and 'Cowboy Like Me'. Meanwhile, the piano surprise song was 'mirrorball' and 'epiphany'.

What surprise songs has Taylor Swift played in 2024?

At the end of her 2023 Eras Tour shows, Swift told fans the full list of secret songs would be reset for the rest of the tour. Here's the list of surprise songs she played before Singapore:

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 7) - 'Dear Reader' and 'Holy Ground'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 8) - 'Eyes Open' and 'Electric Touch'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 9) - 'Superman' and 'The Outside'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 10) - 'Come In With The Rain' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 16) - 'Red' and 'You're Losing Me'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 17) - 'Getaway Car'/'August'/'The Other Side of The Door' and 'this is me trying'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 18) - 'Come Back... Be Here'/'Daylight' and 'Teardrops on My Guitar'

Sydney, Australia (Feb 23) - 'How You Get the Girl' and 'White Horse/Coney Island'

Sydney, Australia Feb (24) - 'Should've Said No' and 'New Year's Day'/'Peace'

Sydney, Australia Feb (25) - 'Is It Over Now'/'I Wish You Would' and 'Haunted'/'Exile'

Sydney, Australia Feb (26) - 'Would've, Could've, Should've'/'Ivy' and 'Forever & Always'/'Maroon'