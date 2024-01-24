How long is the Coldplay concert at Singapore National Stadium? - the time Music of the Spheres show ends
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour is set to continue tonight at the National Stadium in Singapore
Coldplay have started their six-night residency at Singapore’s National Stadium as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Chris Martin and co broke Singapore’s record for the most tickets sold by an artist or group in a single day by surpassing 200,000.
The British rock group started the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in March 2022, and has since sold over seven million tickets worldwide. As part of the Asian leg of the tour, Coldplay have performed in Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
Following the London-based band's stint in Singapore, they will play two shows in Thailand before returning to Europe this Summer. But how long is Coldplay's concert at The National Stadium in Singapore and what time will the show end?
When are Coldplay's concerts in Singapore?
The pop group are currently performing a six-night residency at Singapore's National Stadium which will occur on January 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31.
How long is the Coldplay concert?
Judging by the band's set length at previous Music Of The Spheres World Tour shows, fans should expect Coldplay's concert to last for two hours.
What time does the Coldplay concert end?
The doors will open at 5.30pm with Coldplay expected to take the stage at 8:15pm. The concert at The National Stadium in Singapore is scheduled to end just after 10:15pm.
