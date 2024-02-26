Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of her sold-out Era's Tour, which features six concerts at Singapore's National Stadium. The run of shows will be Swift's first appearance in Singapore after nine years and her only Era's Tour stop in South-east Asia.

A large number of fans are expected to travel from South-east Asia and the rest of the world to catch Swift hold six shows at the 60,000-capacity venue. Earlier this year, Coldplay also performed six concerts at the Singapore National Stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Unfortunately, all the tickets for Swift's Singapore shows have sold out, but if you are one of the lucky ticket holders you might be wondering how long the concert will last. Here's everything you need to know.

When does Taylor Swift play in Singapore?

Swift is set to perform six shows at the National Stadium in Singapore which will occur on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

What time does the Taylor Swift concert start?

Doors are scheduled to open at 4pm (SGT) for all six concerts in Singapore with Swift expected to take the stage at 7:30pm. The event is scheduled to start at 6pm so get in early to avoid disappointment or catch the support act Sabrina Carpenter.

According to Setlist.fm, Taylor Swift typically starts her set an average of 3 hours and 30 minutes after doors open.

What time does the Taylor Swift concert end?

