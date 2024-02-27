Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, has been accused of assaulting a photographer following his daughter's Sydney Eras Tour show.

Paparazzo Ben McDonald made a report to police following the alleged incident at Sydney's Neutral Bay Wharf. Swift and her father had just come ashore from a yacht only a few hours after her finals tour show in the Australian capital.

Police confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault by a 71-year-old man on a 51-year-old man at around 2.30am local time. They did not confirm the identities of those involved, however Mr McDonald would later make the accusation in the media.

He said that a group of photographers had been waiting on the wharf to snap a picture of the Ms Swift, stating: "There were about four or five security there and at one point, one of the American security started shoving his umbrella into me and my camera and then Taylor got in her car."

Mr McDonald added: "Someone else came running at me and punched me in the left side of my face. Initially, I thought it was an Australian security that was trying to be the hero of the moment in the front of the Americans, but as it turned out it was her father."#

The photographer added that he did not need medical attention, nor did he have any bruising from the alleged assault. Ms Swift's team have not responded to the accusations of assault specifically, however told Rolling Stone magazine that two people had been "aggressively pushing" to get towards the singer.

