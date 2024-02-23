Taylor Swift fan and influencer Olivia White (pictured) has responded to criticism she has received for buying tickets to two of the megastar's Eras Tour concerts. Photo by Instagram/Olivia White.

A social media influencer, mum and Taylor Swift mega fan has hit back at fellow Swifties, who have shamed her online for going to two of the iconic singer's concerts.

Olivia White, aged 34, responded to criticism she gained when posting in a Facebook group for going to see the US pop megastar one night with her friend, followed by another night with her daughter. The issue arose when other fans complained it was unfair that she had been to two shows when they were unable to secure tickets to just one show.

A fan in the social media group stated there was 'so much outrage' among Swifties who missed out on tickets, while Olivia managed to attend twice when Swift took her Eras Tour to Melbourne, Australia, last week.

White, who has 160,000 followers on her account @OliviaWhite, addressed the backlash she had received on her Instagram Stories and said it wasn't fair that she was being targeted when other music fans also attend multiple gigs for their favourite stars.

She wrote: 'Not sure why I get used as the example when so many people went to multiple shows and tbh I'm done with people s**t-slinging at those who did. Unfortunately, that's just how it ended up with the tickets I could get per show."

Smith, who has also posted videos of her re-creating outfits worn by Swift, continued to say she had been "helping others" successfully secure tickets so they could also attend Swift's concerts, which have sold out within moments of going on sale.

She said: "I also managed to get tickets for friends to Melbourne and Sydney shows, plus I have poured so much effort into helping others over the last few weeks' last minute sales which I know so many were successful in getting."

She added: "I don't see many people going once, twice or however many times doing that... But people feel the need to find a specific person to blame they didn't get a ticket?? Okay, if that's what you need, and I hope eventually you come to terms with that.'

In the Facebook group, several disappointed Tay-Tay fans who weren't able to buy tickets for any of her shows expressed their annoyance that some people were able to secure tickets to be able to see the iconic singer twice or more.

One person branded buying tickets for multiple shows as "selfish". They wrote: "People going more than once is selfish, others missed out and it would be nice to allow more people a chance to go too."

Another added: "As someone who missed out on tickets it's a bit hard to watch people who went to more than one concert."

Another fan said they had given up their chance to see Swift twice as they wanted someone else to be able to go. They said: "I'm a huge Taylor fan. I was given an opportunity to go twice but instead gave the ticket to a friend who didn't get tickets. I personally don't agree with multiple shows due to supply and demand."

Some fans, however, came to Smith's defence and said she had done nothing wrong. One person lablled the outrage as "silly". They said: "I think the outrage is silly in those scenarios. Good for them, take it in I'm sure she won't be coming back here for at least a few years."

Another branded those who were disappointed that someone else had two concert tickets while they had none as "jealous". "Why shouldn't they be allowed to go to as many concerts as they could get tickets too? Sounds like a bunch of bitter people who are just jealous," they wrote.

One wrote: "Who cares honestly. Good for people who got multiple tickets. A concert with a friend vs with your daughter would be sooo different! The only people who care are just jealous but well too bad." Another commented: "'I'm no Taylor fan but if anyone had the ability to go see their favourite artist twice there's no way they would say no."