WANTED: Taylor Swift Superfan for new advisor role at the V&A Museum, London. If you are a huge Taylor Swift fan (It’s me, hi! I’m the [superfan], It’s me). Have you ever thought that all your knowledge about the pop icon is a very unused skill set? Then this looks like the perfect job for you - I mean me.

Swifties, let the games begin because London’s fashion museum the V&A is hiring Taylor Swift Superfan. The museum is looking for someone that will take on the role of Taylor Swift advisor which sounds like the dream job for any Swiftie.

The vacancy reads: “Successful candidates will meet curatorial experts at the V&A, share knowledge about their specialist subject, learn about the history of these objects and why they are relevant to art, design and the future of creativity. Candidates will also have the chance to go behind the scenes at the V&A to view relevant items from the collection.”

The role appears to be a zero-hour contract and part-time. There are no details about how much it will pay other than “Competitive Incentives,” which include “reasonable travel costs to the museum for the curatorial meeting”. Plus successful candidates will also receive a V&A Membership as part of the role.

How to apply for the V&A Taylor Swift Superfan role?

The V&A are taking applications now all you have to do is head over to the vacancies section of the V&A website and Apply Now.

What is the deadline for the Taylor Swift Superfan role?

The deadline for application is Thursday March 7 so you will need to be quick as I have a feeling there may be quite a few people applying for this role. Are you ready for it?