Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift fans excited by her new album - The Tortured Poets Department - have been scrambling to order a special ‘deluxe’ edition, which the star announced at a concert in Australia on Friday morning (February 16). Having revealed the new long-player at the recent Grammy Awards, Swifties were whipped up into a fresh frenzy when it was revealed the special edition will not only feature alternative cover art, but a new track, The Bolter, as well.

Swift, 34, was performing at the first show of a string of three concerts in Melbourne when she broke news of “The Bolter edition”, which was promptly confirmed on social media. Orders for the record have since seen the cassette version sell out online. And fans will have to move swiftly to pick up their copy, with the album only on pre-order until Monday night, UK time, before it is released on April 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The limited sale has been the case with previous deluxe editions released by the star, who hit the headlines last week after watching boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, win the Superbowl. As well as the extra track, The Bolter edition also includes a polyester patch, bookmark, and photo cards including excerpts of the exclusive track’s lyrics, alongside special artwork.

The track replaces The Manuscript on the tracklisting, meaning fans looking to complete their Swift catalogue will need to purchase both packages. The standard digital and streaming editions boast 16 tracks, with the physical products having 17 - with the bonus tracks.

The Tortured Poets Department was announced by the star at the Grammy awards, where she broke a number of records. It is rumoured a number of tracks were written after her break-up with Joe Alwyn and look back on their relationship. The title too, looks to be a thinly-veiled reference to the relationship, with Alwyn, in December 2022, revealing he was a member of a WhatsApp group chat called The Tortured Man Club.