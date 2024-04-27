Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing,” an ITV News spokesperson said. “Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care. He thanks everyone for their well wishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not clear what happened to 56-year-old Omaar during the broadcast. However, ITV pulled the show from its scheduled re-runs on ITV+1, with a message instead telling viewers that ITV were “temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service”.

“We will resume shortly,” it read.

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar. (Picture: Getty Images)