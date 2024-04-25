ITV reveals reason why Kate Garraway 'no show' on Good Morning Britain
Kate Garraway was notably absent from today's episode of Good Morning Britain, raising concerns among viewers. Instead of her usual presence as the main presenter on Thursdays or as a newsreader when Susanna Reid is at the helm, Charlotte Hawkins stepped in alongside Richard Madeley.
Marverine Cole took over the newsreading duties, while the show's hosts mentioned nothing about Kate's unexpected absence. Instead, they delved into a story about five military horses causing chaos in London on Wednesday, leading to a discussion about Charlotte's own equestrian interests and a frightening incident where she was "thrown off a horse" scared by a dog.
According to The Sun, Kate is taking a two-day break after a full week of hosting GMB, an ITV representative told the daily. This comes after a challenging period for Kate, who tragically lost her husband, Derek Draper, in January. Derek, a political lobbyist, passed away after a four-year battle with health issues, including a heart attack during the festive season. He had been one of the UK's longest Covid patients.
On a recent episode of GMB, Kate openly discussed her efforts to access Derek's pension early to cover his extensive medical expenses. She said despite her TV role, she didn't receive any special treatment when it came to medical bills.
In addition to her appearance on ITV, Kate has also been working on Derek's final documentary series, following her previous award-winning documentaries, Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.When asked why he wanted to be part of the documentary before his passing, Derek said, “I want to be heard.” Reflecting on the documentary, Kate said: ""Obviously when we started making this documentary early last year, we had no idea the events that would unfold that ultimately took Derek from us."
