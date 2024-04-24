Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘number of horses’ have been spotted bolting through central London rider-less, with at least one appearing to be covered in blood.

The animals, which were wearing saddles and bridles, were spotted on the loose running in the middle of the road near Aldwych on Wednesday morning (April 24). A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of horses on the loose in central London. We are working with colleagues in the Army to locate them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, five horses bolted near Buckingham Palace and threw their riders who were members of the Household Calvary, with London Ambulance Service saying statement: “We were called at 8:25am today (April 24) to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W. We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.

“Our first paramedic was on the scene in five minutes. The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. (Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Th ambulance service added: "We were called at 8.35am today to reports of an incident with a horse at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street. We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew and members of our tactical response unit. The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners."

Pictures and videos were shared on social media of the incident showing a black 4x4 following the animals with its blue light on. There were reports that the horses ploughed into bystanders and vehicles when they escaped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad