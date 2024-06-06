Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker was hosted by former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Channel 4 will not be reprising a popular show hosted by Mel Giedroyc after it has reportedly been axed after three seasons.

The series was hosted by the former Great British Bake Off presenter and followed ten of the UK’s most skilled woodworkers as they took part in workshop challenges in a bid to be named the overall woodworking champion.

Each week contestants were set a new task to create an impressive made to order “Big Build”, which would be judged by experts Sophie Sellu and Tom Dyckhoff, who marked them on their designs, techniques and skills.

The show had a loyal fan base, but has reportedly been axed and will not be returning for season 4. It won’t be gone for good however, with it the door left open for Channel 4 to reprise it in the future.

Speaking about the show before the news, Mel said: “The woodworkers are extraordinary and surprised us constantly. The reason I was so delighted to be asked to do this job, I think during the lockdowns, people turned to crafts and gardening and making things and had to slow down in a way we haven’t really collectively before, and this show captures that.”

Adding: “Watching people work with wood, which is natural and earthy will speak to people, I hope anyway. There’s something very addictive about the method and the simplicity of it, it’s amazing. I was in awe of the contestants, they are proper artists."

Where can I watch Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker?

All previous episodes of Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker from season 1 to season 3 are still available to stream on Channel 4.