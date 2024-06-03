Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Adams confirms his final exit scenes will air sooner than you think after major cast cull.

Hollyoaks actor Ross Adams has shared a video confirming his final exit scenes are imminent. The actor best known for playing Scott Drinkwell in the Channel 4 soap shared a clip on social media.

Taking to Instagram Ross shared a video clip of himself walking past the Hollyoaks Village sign with the caption: “Me leaving the set for the last time with absolute main character energy…” Ross has played Scott for almost a decade and in March this year confirmed he would be leaving the show.

This was just one month after the production company Lime Pictures announced there would be major cut backs including reducing the show from five to three shows a week and axing several characters.

Since the announcement in February 20 characters have been axed and a few other actors have left the show appearing to avoid a potential axing. Hollyoaks legend Stephanie Waring who has been in the soap for 28 years is the only longest serving cast member to be axed.

Jamie Lomas confirmed he would be leaving later this year and Owen Warner has already left the show. Lizzie Chen-Williams, Jamelia and Zain Rizwaan are among the names of actors who have been axed following their recent exit storylines.

Hollyoaks recently made history after announcing it would be the first UK soap to be available to watch on YouTube around the world.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

