ITV has axed thriller series The Beast Must Die, despite promising it would return for a second season.

Popular thriller, The Beast Must Die has been axed by ITV after just one season, despite promising a second series was in development in 2021. The crime series landed on ITVX in May, with fans now left disappointed.

The Beast Must Die was originally commissioned for BritBox, with the first series premiering on the streaming platform in 2021. However, following its success, later that year ITV announced a second series was in development, also for BritBox. In 2022, BritBox integrated with ITVX, with hopes the second season would be available through ITV.

The Beast Must Die was made up five episodes based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Blake. The second series, which was already in development called A Sword in my Bones, was set to be based on an original story created by screenwriter Gaby Chiappe (The Beast Must Die) and to see Billy Howle (The Serpent) return as Detective Nigel Strangeways. However, plans for a second series have reportedly now been axed.

What is The Beast Must Die about?

The Beast Must Die is based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Blake. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Cush Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands.

Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, she integrates herself with the family of the man she suspects is responsible, and with the plan to seek revenge. But, she is being tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up the family’s involvement.

Strangeways, who is experiencing PSTD following the death of his partner, throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an “undercover” Frances living with key suspect George and his family, he finds himself working to both prove George’s guilt and to put an end to Frances’s plans.

Where can I watch The Beast Must Die?

Despite The Beast Must Die not returning for a second season, you can still one watch season one of the thriller on ITVX.