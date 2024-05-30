Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite after 16 years for Jon Watts comedy Wolfs in first look trailer.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have reunited on-screen together for the first time in 16 years for the action-comedy film, Wolfs. Written and directed by Jon Watts, a first look trailer has revealed the two Academy award-winners as they play two lone wolf fixers who find themselves forced to work together.

It is the first time the famous pair have starred alongside each other since the three Ocean’s Eleven movies and in Burn After Reading (2008). As well as starring in the film, Pitt and Clooney are also producers, starring alongside a well-known cast including: Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about Wolfs in an interview with Deadline in 2023, Clooney said: “We had a blast doing it and we’ve seen it. It’s an off the charts great film and it’s fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time."

What is Wolfs about?

Here is the official Wolfs synopsis from Sony: “Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.”

Wolfs trailer

The official trailer for Wolfs dropped on May 29 and contains some laugh-out-loud moments, alongside a glimpse into the murky world of crime, set to the song “I Did It My Way”, by Frank Sinatra. You can watch the trailer below.

Wolfs release date

Wolfs will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 20 and will be available to watch on Apple TV after its theatrical release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad