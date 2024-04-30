Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Clooney will be returning to the small screen for the British TV thriller, The Department, which will debut on Paramount Plus. The Hollywood A-lister, is set to come to London this summer, when filming on the new project is expected to begin.

The Department is an adaptation of French series, The Bureau by Eric Rochant, which was a huge hit with audiences when it streamed in France from 2015 to 2020. Clooney is set to direct, with Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender expected to star as lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clooney will be returning to the UK, where he and his wife Amal already own a huge mansion in Sonning, Berkshire. Bought in 2014, it is worth an estimated £18 million and was subject to flooding in January 2024.

According to Hello, the 17th century manor is only a 45 minute train ride from London. Speaking about his UK residence on The One Show in 2022, Clooney said: “We have a really nice little world right there (in Sonning) that’s very private and very quaint and the people are lovely. I love it"

What do we know about George Clooney’s new TV drama The Department?

The Department, which will be airing on Paramount Plus is set to be directed by Clooney, with fellow Hollywood A-lister, Michael Fassbender expected to star as the lead.

Filming for the new show is due to take place in London’s Belgravia this summer. The wealthy district is home to some of the capital’s most prestigious property, with The Sun reporting that location scouts have already been contacting residents in Eaton Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An insider told the publication: “These rather posh streets will provide the backdrop for the thriller, which sees a spy return home from working in the field only to struggle to readjust to life. It’s likely to have a similar feel to the TV and movie versions of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, which also delved into the world of espionage in London.”