Emmerdale set to air special episode amid Tom and Belle King’s domestic abuse storyline
Emmerdale is to air a special episode that showcases two different viewpoints of the same dinner party amid an ongoing storyline about domestic abuse.
In the episode, airing next week (Tuesday May 7) according to PA, Emmerdale viewers will watch Tom King (James Chase) and his wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) host a dramatic dinner party that ends with the guests leaving after Rhona Goskirk and Marlon Dingle come to blows.
The first half of the special episode will focus around the perspectives of Rhona and Marlon while the second part of the episode will rewind to the start of the dinner party to capture the events from Belle and Tom’s point of view, offering a glimpse into Tom’s controlling behaviour.
Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “The dinner party episode puts a sharp lens on the relationships of the gathered people and gives the audience a unique view into their lives.
“Stepping away from the usual Emmerdale format, it offers our viewers the chance to see how some relationships like Rhona and Marlon’s can very publicly unravel and fall apart, whereas other relationships, like Tom and Belle’s, can present in public as perfect and behind closed doors tell a very different, much darker story.”
Earlier this month Laura Shaw teased fans by saying this won’t be the only special episode the ITV soap has planned. Laura said: “we've got [more] planned for this year, but I don't think I'm allowed to tell you anything else!”
Emmerdale have been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available on 0808 2000 247 and www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.
Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.
