Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmerdale viewers are seething over a character for their "unhinged and selfish behaviour," describing it as "utterly disgusting." Rhona was shocked last year to discover that Gus had taken her frozen embryos without permission to have a child with his late wife, Lucy.

After Lucy's death during childbirth, Gus was left to care for their daughter, Ivy. With Rhona's help, Gus began to raise Ivy. However, tensions arose when Gus revealed plans to move to France with Ivy. This led to Rhona briefly kidnapping Ivy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent episodes, Rhona provided a statement to the court handling Gus's case, hoping it would result in a shorter sentence for him so Ivy wouldn't be without her father for too long.

Emmerdale fans slam Rhona for being selfish

During the hearing, Rhona struggled to read her victim impact statement, saying, "I’m sorry, I can’t do this. This isn’t true." She emphasised her loss of control over her life due to Gus's actions.

Rhona expressed her anger towards Gus for planning to take Ivy to France, even bringing up her own arrest for kidnapping. The judge seemed influenced by Rhona's words and sentenced Gus to eight years in prison, meaning he'll be away for at least four years, missing crucial time in Ivy’s life.

Despite Rhona's difficult situation, some Emmerdale fans believed she should have prioritised Ivy's needs over her own feelings. Taking to X, one wrote: “Is Rhona getting on anyone else's nerves??”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “I pray the court takes Ivy away from Rhona, because there is no accountability for her unhinged selfish acts. Utterly disgusting. Rhona is just as slimmey (sic) as Gus, no wonder they were married.”