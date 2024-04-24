Emmerdale's Gus Malcolms' change of heart as ITV's legal battle storyline reaches boiling point
Emmerdale's Gus Malcolms went through a change of heart this week, offering a surprising proposition to Rhona Goskirk amid their ongoing dispute.
After a “vile” court scene between the pair, their legal battle over baby daughter Ivy escalated to the point where both parties were arrested. Rhona was recently acquitted of allegations of kidnapping her biological child, while Gus awaits his judgment regarding fraud charges stemming from his use of frozen embryos that belonged to him and Rhona during their previous marriage.
"He forged her signature and impregnated his late wife Lucy with the embryos," the Mirror reported. "Rhona has been eager to play a role in her daughter's life, but Gus attempted to flee to France with Ivy, prompting Rhona to take legal action."
In a surprising turn of events this Tuesday (April 23), Gus expressed a desire to prioritize Ivy's well-being and sought Rhona and her partner Marlon Dingle's assistance in caring for their daughter.
"Gus conveyed his intentions to work together for Ivy's sake," the source revealed. "He even suggested that he wouldn't hinder Rhona's bond with Ivy and proposed that they help care for her if he were to face imprisonment."
Despite Gus's apparent change of heart, doubts lingered among viewers about his sincerity and fears that he might attempt to abscond with Ivy before his court hearing. As the day of his court appearance loomed closer, Gus expressed his emotional attachment to Ivy to Rhona before departing with her, leaving viewers uncertain about his true intentions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.