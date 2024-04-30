Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor and producer Zack Norman who starred in Romancing the Stone, has died at the age of 83. Zack Norman who was born Howard Zuker on May 27, 1940, attended Harvard Business School where he received an MBA before switching to the world of entertainment.

Zack Norman started working as a comedian in the 1960s and worked at the Playboy Clubs before embarking on the U.S Army base circuit in 1966. He made his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1969.

Zack Norman’s most memorable role was as Cousin Ira alongside Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny Devito in Robert Zemeckis classic film Romancing The Stone. His memorable line was “Look at those snappers.”

Before starting a long collaboration with filmmaker Jaglom with Venice/Venice in 1992, Zack Norman starred in Robert Downey Sr. 's comedy America, he also starred in and co-directed Chief Zabu in 1988. In 1990, Zack Norman starred opposite Robin Williams, Tim Robbins and Fran Drescher in the 1990 movie Cadillac man.

Zack Norman starred as Uncle Jack alongside Fran Drescher once again in The Nanny, he also appeared in episodes of The-A Team and in a 1993 episode of Baywatch.

According to the Daily Mail, “Norman was also a prolific art collector, acquiring five pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose Untitled sold in May 2017 at Sotheby's New York for $110.5 million. In 1982, Norman purchased Hannibal from Basquiat in the artist's studio for $3200. That piece sold on October 9, 2016, at Sotheby's London for £10.6 million.”

