Zack Norman dead at 83: Actor and producer who starred in movies such as Romancing the Stone, has passed away
Actor and producer Zack Norman who starred in Romancing the Stone, has died at the age of 83. Zack Norman who was born Howard Zuker on May 27, 1940, attended Harvard Business School where he received an MBA before switching to the world of entertainment.
Zack Norman started working as a comedian in the 1960s and worked at the Playboy Clubs before embarking on the U.S Army base circuit in 1966. He made his television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1969.
Zack Norman’s most memorable role was as Cousin Ira alongside Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny Devito in Robert Zemeckis classic film Romancing The Stone. His memorable line was “Look at those snappers.”
Before starting a long collaboration with filmmaker Jaglom with Venice/Venice in 1992, Zack Norman starred in Robert Downey Sr. 's comedy America, he also starred in and co-directed Chief Zabu in 1988. In 1990, Zack Norman starred opposite Robin Williams, Tim Robbins and Fran Drescher in the 1990 movie Cadillac man.
Zack Norman starred as Uncle Jack alongside Fran Drescher once again in The Nanny, he also appeared in episodes of The-A Team and in a 1993 episode of Baywatch.
According to the Daily Mail, “Norman was also a prolific art collector, acquiring five pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose Untitled sold in May 2017 at Sotheby's New York for $110.5 million. In 1982, Norman purchased Hannibal from Basquiat in the artist's studio for $3200. That piece sold on October 9, 2016, at Sotheby's London for £10.6 million.”
Zack Norman is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Lori and Tracy, sons Stephen and Michael, sister Jane, as well as grandchildren. Zack Norman also produced Live Like Pigs, a drama that opened off-Broadway in 1965 and helped finance movies such as Hearts and Minds which won an Oscar for best documentary feature
