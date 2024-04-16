Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish actor Vincent Friell, who appeared in 90s hit film Trainspotting, has died at the age of 64, his agent has confirmed.

Friell was known to audiences for his portrayal of Diane’s father in the Danny Boyle 1996 hit film starring Ewan McGregor. He also appeared in the popular Scottish sitcom Still Game, and had roles in films such as The Angel’s Share and Restless Natives.

A well-known member of the Scottish acting community, tributes from across the industry have poured in for Glasgow-born Friell. Rab C. Nesbitt creator Ian Pattison wrote: “Vince did us the honour of appearing in the Eorpa episode of Rab C. Nesbitt. His passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues. What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive and caring human being. Condolences to Vince’s family at this very difficult time.”