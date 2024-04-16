Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A controversial influencer who kept her followers entertained with celebrity gossip stories has died at the age of 36.

Kyle Marisa Roth had previously beaten colon cancer, but the cause of her death has not been announced. Her family have revealed the sad news on social media, saying “nothing makes sense now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The social media star, who described herself as a gossip activist, had more than 200,000 followers across her TikTok and Instagram pages. Her death was shared on LinkedIn by her mum, Jacquie Cohen Roth, and her sister Lindsay Roth also shared a tribute on social media.

But, just who was Roth, what exactly did her family say about her death, and what tributes have been left to her? Here’s what you need to know.

Who was Kyle Marisa Roth?

Roth was known for reading blind items from the entertainment world, which are celebrity gossip stories that do not name the people involved. Roth had her own signature catchphrase, 'You want more? I'll give you more’, which she used on all of her videos. In May 2023, she shared her delight when singer Lewis Capaldi revealed he was a fan of hers on social media by posting her iconic catchphrase.

Posting a screenshot of Capaldi’s post, she wrote: “Officially announcing my retirement now because I’ll never top this “give me more” moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside her celebrity and entertainment videos, Roth used her platform to speak about her health struggles, in particular after a battle with colon cancer. She also shared insights into mental health awareness, body positivity, and self-care, which resonating with her followers.

What did Kyle Marisa Roth’s family say about her death?

Roth’s death was announced on LinkedIn yesterday (Monday April 15) by her mum, Jacquie Cohen Roth. She wrote: “This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away.

“She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

TikTok and Instagram influencer Kyle Marisa Roth, known for sharing celebrity stories with her ‘you want more? I'll give you more’ catchphrase, who has died aged 36. Photo by Instagram/thekylemarisa.

According to a separate post on Instagram from Roth’s sister Lindsay, which was also posted yesterday, the cause of her death is unknown and it would seem that her passing was sudden and unexpected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “'My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don't know happened yet. I know she touched so many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts.

“If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

What tributes have been left to Kyle Marisa Roth?

Roth had many followers, including celebrities like Julia Fox, who replied to Lindsay Roth's post to say: “I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Many fans also left tributes on Roth’s social media. One said: “R.I.P. you brought so much joy to people with your videos and bubbly personality. You're gonna be missed.” Another said: “Omg this is terrible! Thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad