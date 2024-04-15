Willie Limond: Former British and Commonwealth champion boxer dies aged 45 after suspected seizure
Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond died at the age of 45. His death comes days after he was left fighting for his life in hospital after having a suspected seizure while driving.
The Glaswegian boxer was set to make a comeback to the sport in a highly-anticipated fight next month. However, Limond was found unresponsive in his car just hours before he was due to take part in a public training session in Glasgow.
In a statement posted to Instagram, his son Jake said: "Shouldn't even have to be writing a post like this at all and I normally wouldn't but because of all the journalists and the fake news that has been spread about I have to. My dad passed away in the early hours of the morning around 3am. He fought on for near enough 10 days. Warrior. Love you da."
Limond, who had a professional record of 42 wins out of 48 fights from 1999 to 2023, notably knocked down a rising Amir Khan in 2007. Before that, he made five league appearances as a footballer for Albion Rovers. In 2014, he held the British super lightweight title after defeating Curtis Woodhouse by majority decision.
In 2007, he impressively knocked down the up-and-coming Amir Khan while defending his Commonwealth title. However, he eventually retired in the eighth round against the then-future world champion.
