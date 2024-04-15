Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond died at the age of 45. His death comes days after he was left fighting for his life in hospital after having a suspected seizure while driving.

The Glaswegian boxer was set to make a comeback to the sport in a highly-anticipated fight next month. However, Limond was found unresponsive in his car just hours before he was due to take part in a public training session in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement posted to Instagram, his son Jake said: "Shouldn't even have to be writing a post like this at all and I normally wouldn't but because of all the journalists and the fake news that has been spread about I have to. My dad passed away in the early hours of the morning around 3am. He fought on for near enough 10 days. Warrior. Love you da."

Boxer Willie Limond has died at the age of 45.

Limond, who had a professional record of 42 wins out of 48 fights from 1999 to 2023, notably knocked down a rising Amir Khan in 2007. Before that, he made five league appearances as a footballer for Albion Rovers. In 2014, he held the British super lightweight title after defeating Curtis Woodhouse by majority decision.