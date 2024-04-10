Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish champion boxer Willie Limond is fighting for his life in hospital after a suspected seizure.

The Glaswegian boxer, 45, was set to make a comeback to the sport in a highly-anticipated fight next month. However, Limond was found unresponsive in his car just hours before he was due to take part in a public training session in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Sun, the boxer was found in his car on a residential street on Saturday morning. He has since been transferred to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie where he remains in a “critical condition”, with police investigating how Limond came to suffer from the suspected seizure.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.05am on Saturday, 6 April, 2024, police were called to a report of a 45-year-old man found unresponsive within a car in Heatherbell Road, Coatbridge. The man was taken to Monklands Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Throughout his career, Limond has held the the EBU European Union super featherweight title, the Commonwealth lightweight and super lightweight titles, and the British super lightweight title, winning 42 of his 48 fights with 13 knockouts. He retired after losing to Ricky Burns via technical knockout in September, but was due to come out of retirement to fight Joe Laws in Newcastle next month.

Well wishes from fans and friend have poured in for Limond, who has with Larkhall gym MXP West gym saying on social media: “Not only is Willie a massive part of the gym, he’s also like a brother to myself and my own family. It’s been a devastating few days for his family. Willie is one of our own please everyone I am begging you please keep him in your prayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad