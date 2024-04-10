Alan Jones dead at 75: Tennis coach with over 50 years of experience passes away as Billie Jean King pays tribute
The world of tennis is mourning the loss of highly respected British coach Alan Jones, who has died aged 75. Jones coached for 53 years and worked alongside many greats of the sport including Laura Robson, Anne Keothavong, Elena Baltacha, Jo Durie, Jeremy Bates.
He coached a total of 33 players who competed at Wimbledon, was lauded as an LTA National Coach in three separate stints, and has been described as a ‘giant of the sport’ by those who knew him best. Tennis icon Billie Jean King was one of the first to pay tribute in an emotional social media post. It reads: “Our sport has lost a passionate and dedicated coach.
“I always looked forward to catching up with Alan at Wimbledon.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he rest in peace.”
Robson also paid tribute to her former mentor during an interview with Sky Sports. She told the outlet: "Alan was one of my first coaches. He taught me so much but most importantly he taught me how fun working hard and committing to something can be.
"He had such an infectious energy and passion for the game. You could hear his voice from several courts away, encouraging players from the first to the last session.
"I spent plenty of time on court with Alan, but also off court with his lovely family and much beloved huskies. Most of all I am thinking of them during this difficult time. I hope they know how missed he will be."
Durie, who reached No 5 in the world and also made the semi-finals of the French Open and US Open in 1983, wrote on social media: "Utterly devastated to announce that Alan Jones, my long-time coach, mentor and friend has passed away after a short illness.
"Alan coached generations of players and influenced the lives of so many. A giant in the tennis world. I was so lucky to call him my friend."
Scott Lloyd, LTA chief executive, said: "The news of Alan's passing has filled the tennis community with deep sadness.
"He was one of the pre-eminent coaches of our sport for well over half a century, coaching numerous British No 1s, always with a keen eye on the future generations.
"Anyone who met him was left in no doubt about his passion for the game and his desire to develop British players for success at the very top of the sport. He will be sorely missed."
