US series Baywatch, which starred Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, is getting the reboot treatment with a former WWE star rumoured to be joining the cast

The original series starred David Hasselhoff who by then was already famous for his Knight Rider role, and propelled model Pamela Anderson to superstardom - she appeared on the cover of Playboy for the first time in the same year that the series began, but joined the cast in 1992.

Other cast members who have gone on to become household names include Jason Momoa, Mila Kunis, comedian David Spade and even Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston.

The series, which aired from 1989-2001, followed a group of attractive lifeguards working on the beaches of California and Hawaii. The stars were often seen running in slow motion across the sand in their bathing suits.

Chandler Bing summed up the appeal of the series for many fans in Friends, when he said: “This is the brilliance of the show. I say always keep them running. All the time running. Run. Run. Run, Yasmine. Run like the wind.”

Now, more than two decades after the show ended, and six years on from the critically panned movie spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, a reboot is in the works from the producers behind Apple TV+ adventure thriller series The Mosquito Coast.

Baywatch made stars of Pamela Anderson and Jason Momoa

Who is in the cast of the Baywatch reboot?

The cast of the Baywatch reboot is yet to be confirmed, but it’s unlikely that any of the original cast will return in main roles. The stars, who have gone onto projects including DC movies, and big-budget shows, are now too old to play the young lifeguards who were the heart of the show.

Jason Momoa already has a packed schedule, with an Aquaman sequel and roles in Fast X and a Chief of War miniseries in the works, as well as rumoured involvement in a Minecraft movie and Cliffhanger remake.

If any of the main cast do return it will most likely be for brief cameo roles. One new cast member who is rumoured to be in the series is WWE star Mandy Rose - she responded to a tweet about the reboot with a pair of eyeball emojis, hinting at her involvement. Watch this space for more updates on the cast of the Baywatch reboot.

Is the Baywatch reboot connected to the film?

Due to the failure of the 2017 film, and some of the stars voicing their regret at their involvement, it is likely that the reboot series will distance itself from the movie.

Baywatch didn’t exactly flop at the box office, but its $177 million global gross against a $69 million budget was not enough to get a sequel off the ground. The film was also critically panned, being nominated for five Razzie awards, and winning the unenviable gong in the So Rotten You Loved It category.

The 2017 Baywatch movie was a critical failure

Speaking of his involvement in the movie, Efron said that he never wanted to get into the shape that was required for the role again. He told Deadline in 2020: “It was so hard. You're working with almost no wiggle room. You've got things like water under your skin that you're worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack … It's just stupid. It's just not real.”

When is the release date of the Baywatch reboot?

A release date of Baywatch is yet to be confirmed, as is the platform that the series will be released on. Fremantle, the production company behind the series, previously worked on the Apple TV+ show The Mosquito Coast.

The company is believed to be involved in talks with channels and streaming platforms to find a new home for the series, which originally aired on NBC before being syndicated nationally in the US.

With the series still in pre-production it is likely that it will not air until the second half of 2024 at the earliest.

Where can you watch the original series of Baywatch?

