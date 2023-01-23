A ‘laugh-free stoner comedy’ and ‘the year’s most ridiculed movie’ both pick up nominations in 2023

Instead of honouring incredible filmic experiences and the people who made them, the Golden Raspberrys (Razzies for short) pay homage to the big-screen stinkers we’ve sat through over the previous 12 months.

This year’s list of dubious nominees has just been announced - here is everything you need to know...

What are the Razzie Awards?

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards was co-founded by UCLA film graduates and industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy in 1981, and has traditionally taken place just before the Academy Awards for the past forty years.

Rather than receiving an iconic Oscar statuette, Golden Raspberry ‘winners’ get to take home a golf ball-sized raspberry perched atop a Super 8mm film reel spray painted gold. Organisers say each trophy has an estimated value of $4.97 (£4.03).

The Golden Raspberry awards do hold a physical awards ceremony, though of course, not many of the nominees ever actually attend. A few good-humoured stars have turned up to physically collect their trophies in person though.

These include Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock, who were both on hand to receive their Worst Actress ‘awards’, and Fifty Shades of Grey producers Dana Brunetti and Michael De Luca.

Disney’s Pinocchio, Blonde and Morbius are three of the most nominated films at this year’s Razzie ‘Awards’ (Images: Disney+/Netflix/Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Golden Raspberry Foundation claims that the award "encourages well-known filmmakers and top notch performers to own their bad,” and to date, Sylvester Stallone is the most awarded actor ever with 10 awards.

The divisive nature of film criticism means that it’s not impossible for films to be nominated for both a Razzie and an Oscar, and actors are sometimes even nominated in both for the same role - James Coco for Only When I Laugh, Amy Irving for Yentl and Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy.

Only one film has ever won both awards, and that’s 1987’s Wall Street, for which Michael Douglas won the Academy Award for Best Actor while Daryl Hannah’s performance won the Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress.

The awards often introduce a specific, one-year-only tongue-in-cheek category too. Rambo: Last Blood took home the award for Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property in 2020, while a year later, 2020 itself won the “Special Governors’ Award for The Worst Calendar Year EVER!”

Who’s nominated in 2023?

Blonde leads this year’s nominations with a total of eight nods, including in the categories of Worst Picture, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay. The Marliyn Monroe biopic, starring Ana de Armas and found streaming on Netflix, is described by the awards as exploring “the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.”

Good Mourning, a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes” and directed, produced, written by, and starring Machine Gun Kelly picks up seven nominations, while Morbius (“the year’s most ridiculed movie“) receives five.

How can I watch the awards?

The “winners” of this year’s awards will be announced on Saturday 11 March, a day before the Academy Awards. They will be known through the awards’ YouTube channel .

The full list of Razzie 2023 nominees:

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Machine Gun Kelly - Good Mourning

Pete Davidson - Marmaduke

Tom Hanks - Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto - Morbius

Sylvester Stallone - Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong - Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton - Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario - The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone - The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

Blonde

Both 365 Days Sequels (365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona - Morbius

Lorraine Bracco - Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz - The 355

Bingbing Fan - The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino - Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson - Good Mourning

Tom Hanks - Elvis

Xavier Samuel - Blonde

Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Evan Williams - Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene - Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) - Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women - Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow - The Bubble

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik - Blonde

Daniel Espinosa - Morbius

Robert Zemeckis - Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay