Paul O'Grady's friend says there could be two funerals for the star with talks ongoing about a ceremony in Liverpool

TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady died peacefully in his sleep on 28 March, leaving thousands of fans devastated.

The star rose to fame as drag queen Lily Savage and was well known for his documentary series For the Love of Dogs. Tributes poured in following his death, with Queen Consort Camilla expressing her deep sadness, and ITV aired a special documentary about the animal lover’s life, For the Love of Paul O’Grady.

A tribute fund set up for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home, a charity where Paul was a patron, and where he filmed For the Love of Dogs, has so far raised almost £250,000 in his memory. Fans of the star are hoping that they will be able to take part in his final send off when funeral plans are revealed - this is what we know about Paul O’Grady’s funeral so far.

BBC actress Amanda Mealing believes there could be two funerals for the late Paul O’Grady - Credit: Getty Images

What were Paul O’Grady’s plans for his funeral?

Paul spoke about plans for his funeral back in 2017 - he had struggled with ill-health for years having survived heart attacks in 2002, 2006, and 2014, as well as kidney failure - so the star was aware of his own mortality. Paul joked in the interview for the Daily Mail that he wanted to be buried in a glass coffin and have his friend Jools Holland play the piano at the service whilst Tom Jones and Mica Paris sang.

He said that he wanted to be remembered as someone who tried to help animals rather than for his impressive achievements over decades in radio and television. Whilst Paul had previously joked that he wanted everyone to be weeping at his funeral, Amanda revealed that he had told her that he wanted his friends to have a good time at the ceremony.

She told Metro: “Whatever happens, Paul’s funeral will be a celebration of his life and it will be full of laughter. He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose. He would just say: “I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want”.

Paul O'Grady wanted to be remembered as someone who tried to help animals (Pic:Getty)

When is Paul O’Grady’s funeral?

A Date and time for Paul O’Grady’s funeral has not yet been revealed - as funerals are typically held around one to two weeks after the person has died, it is likely that it will be held in the coming days.

Can you watch Paul O’Grady’s funeral?

A date for Paul’s funeral has not yet been confirmed - however, his close friend Amanda Mealing said that she hoped there would be two funerals, a small private ceremony for friends and family, and a larger event for more people to attend.

She told the Mirror “Then everyone can come to that and it gives people a chance to fly in. There are ongoing conversations. We’ve also been asking: ‘Can we do something in Liverpool?’ because obviously they very much feel he’s their baby, it’s so difficult.”