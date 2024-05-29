Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chrishell Stause is swapping LA for Erinsborough as she joins the cast of Neighbours.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is joining Australian soap opera Neighbours as a series guest. The US actress and reality TV star, known for starring in the Netflix show, will begin filming in July.

According to the official press release Chrishell will play Yasmine “Yas” Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity. Speaking of joining the Channel 10 soap Chrishell said: “I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Before finding success on Selling Sunset, Chrishell starred in a number of US soap operas including All My Children, Days Of Our Lives, and The Young And The Restless.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

In 2022, Neighbours was cancelled by Channel 5 after it failed to secure new funding. A few months after what was meant to be the final ever episode, the long-running soap was revived by streaming site Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours is available exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.