Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Dumontet files restraining order against her
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Dumontet has filed a restraining order against her following his arrest over an alleged domestic violence incident involving their two-year-old son. After that incident, Christian Dumontet was arrested again the following day for violating an emergency protection order filed by Christine Quinn.
Christian Dumontet has now filed a restraining order against Christine Quinn amid concerns that the former Selling Sunset star may abduct their son. People magazine reported that they have “obtained a copy of Dumontet’s request on Tuesday. In it, Dumontet, 44, requests that Quinn, 35, move out and stay 100 yards (300 feet) from his Los Angeles home.
His request stems from an alleged domestic incident on March 19.
“In the document, Dumontet claims that on that day, the couple argued over two dogs Quinn owns as pets "which she refuses to have house or crate trained."
When it comes to the original incident where Christian Dumontet was arrested, a public information officer told People that “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury.” Christian Dumontet was then arrested again for violating an emergency protection order filed by Christine Quinn.
Christine Qunn and Christian Dumontet, who share a son, Christian together, were married in December 2021 in a gothic wedding ceremony. In 2020 Christine spoke to Vogue magazine where she revealed that “Don’t wait for a knight in shining armour, build your own castle. I knew I wanted to meet a rich husband, but first I wanted to be my own rich husband. I wanted to work hard, be independently wealthy and be a self-made millionaire — which I did.”
Christine Quinn, who left Selling Sunset at the start of 2022, also revealed to Vogue that “Confidence is something I was born with, but it’s also something I’ve grown to embody as life has thrown obstacles my way. Many people over the years told me ‘no’, so that gave me inner strength, which grew into this big personality that, I guess, people fell in love with. I’m grateful that people can relate to me.”
