Selling Sunset Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Dumontet has been arrested for alleged assault following a domestic incident involving Christine and their son. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that “Dumontet, who also goes as Christian Richard, has been booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly harming a toddler with a glass bottle. Officers arrived at the scene after responding to a domestic dispute in Hollywood Hills on March 19 at approximately 2pm.”

Entertainment Weekly also reported that “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer alleged in a statement. The child was subsequently transported to the ER in an ambulance.”

In photographs obtained by TMZ, Christian Dumontet was seen being taken away by police officers in handcuffs whilst wearing a bathrobe. The couple married on the 15 December 2019 and Christine gave birth to their son Christian ‘Baby C’ George Dumontet in May 2021.

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet were introduced by a mutual friend and their engagement party, gothic wedding and jungle-themed baby shower were shown on Selling Sunset. When he appeared on the reality show, Christian went by the name of Christian Richard, this was reportedly for privacy reasons.

Christian Dumontet grew up in New Jersey and attended the College of New Jersey where he graduated in computer science. According to his Linkedin profile, he started his career as a software engineer before starting his own company in 2001. He co-founded an online food-ordering business called Foodler in 2004.

People magazine reported that “Foodler was acquired by Grubhub in 2017 for an undisclosed amount-which allowed Dumontet to retire before he turned 40. He then took time to travel before crossing paths with Quinn in 2019."

After Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, they decided to marry in December of the same year. Unlike traditional brides, Christine opted for a black Galia Lahav couture bridal gown and red Christian Louboutin shoes. The couple’s gothic style wedding was attended by 75 guests, including Selling Sunset co-stars.

Wedding planner Lisa Lafferty told HELLO magazine that the “couple required her to source a vintage 2000 Dom Perignon P” Champagne for the occasion, and the menu included his and her cocktails called The JFK and The Marilyn.

When Christine Quinn gave birth to their son Christian, she told People magazine that “Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. It is the most incredible feeling to know you have created life.” She also spoke about the birth that resulted in an emergency C-section and how her husband was her ‘rock’ and also said that “he was very calm throughout the whole process.” She also revealed that “he’s just so obsessed with little Baby C.”