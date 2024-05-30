Actress Mamie Laverock, aged 19, who stars in TV series 'When Calls the Heart', is on life-support in hospital after falling five storeys from a balcony. Photo by GoFundMe.

19-year-old Actress Mamie Laverock, who is known for roles in ‘When Calls the Heart’ and ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fall from a balcony.

American actress Mamie Laverock is fighting for her life in hospital after falling from a fifth-floor balcony - after already receiving treatment for a medical emergency.

The 19-year-old star, who is best known for her roles in TV series’ ‘When Calls The Heart’ and ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’, was first rushed to hospital on Saturday May 11 her mother Nicole. While receiving treatment for the unknown medical emergency at a hospital in Vancouver, Western Canada, her loved ones revealed that she had been receiving “intensive treatment” for two weeks when was “escorted out of a secure unit” and taken to a balcony walkway on Sunday (May 26), where she “fell five storeys”.

Friends Rob and Nicole Compton had set up a GoFundMe page, called ‘Help Us Support Mamie’, earlier this month to help with her care and more than $31,000 (around £24,378) raised at the time of writing (on Thursday May 30). Despite not giving the details of what the original medical emergency was, it seems that it was serious issue, as when they initially launched the page they wrote “her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

In an update they explained that the teenager, who has been acting since 2011, is currently on life support following an incident over the weekend. They wrote: “We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support. We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

The latest update reads: “Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors day she is doing well. It's impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support.”

Laverock’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ co-star, Erin Krakow, posted screenshot of fundraiser and a link to it on her Instagram page, along with the caption: “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too.” Another ‘When Calls the Heart’ co-star Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan, also posted the link on her X page. She wrote: “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this #hearties.”

Laverock’s family have been given donations from more than 500 people so far, and many messages of support from her fans have also been left on the page. In a comments section on the fundraiser, Megan Verchere said: “Sending Mamie and all of you our love and strength.” The The Urrea Family wrote: “We were deeply saddened to hear about what happened to Mamie. During this difficult time, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Stay strong and may each day bring her closer to a full and speedy recovery. If there is anything we can do to help, please do not hesitate to reach out. Sending you all our best wishes and heartfelt prayers.”