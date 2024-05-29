Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kelly Hyland, who appeared in Dance Moms with daughters, has spoken about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Dance moms star Kelly Hyland who appeared on the reality show with daughters Brooke and Paige, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 53 year old reality star said: "The first red flag was my significant weight loss," and went on to say that I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss."

Kelly Hyland then found a lump in her breast in March of this year and decided to book herself in for a mammogram, she had previously had one done only eight months before. Unfortunately for Kelly, unlike last time when the results came back clear, this time they revealed a mass, a biopsy confirmed that it was malignant.

According to E! News, Kelly Hyland had “invasive carcinoma grade 3, meaning that her breast cancer is very fast-moving.” She revealed that “I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face.”

Kelly Hyland is currently undergoing treatment for her breast cancer and needs to have six initial chemotherapy treatments, she is currently undergoing the second of the six treatments. Once she has finished these treatments, she will have to undergo surgery, radiation and 11 more chemo rounds.

Kelly Hyland, revealed the news to her children, daughters Brooke and Paige plus son Josh, whom she shares with former husband Randy Hyland in a ‘four way call’ because Kelly was in Florida at the time whilst they were in Pittsburg.

Daughter Brooke said: “She is the strongest woman I know and I am confident that she will come out on top of this and I will be there every step of the way. She has so much love and support in her corner,” whilst daughter Paige said: “As soon as she told us the bad news, I felt like I was in shock and then quickly hit with a whirlwind of emotions.

“Not only was I scared, I was angry, sad, and confused why this would happen to someone as amazing as my mother.'”

According to Kelly Hyland, her former Dance Moms co-stars have been incredibly supportive and Kelly told E! News that "I'm very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me to keep some normalcy during all of this."