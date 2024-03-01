Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Duchess of York appears to be recovering well amid her battle with skin cancer after another round of surgery. Sarah Ferguson, who is already receiving treatment for breast cancer, was diagnosed with malignant skin cancer after the removal of a cancerous mole during a mastectomy last July.

The Mirror reported that the 64-year-old has recently undergone further surgery to examine the area around the malignant mole as well as lymph nodes, with the good news from doctors that there seems to be no signs of its spread.

According to a friend cited by the Mail Online, doctors have informed Sarah that these areas are "free of cancer," indicating their belief that the cancer has not spread. The friend told the daily: "She's undergone further surgery following the melanoma diagnosis to examine the area around the mole that was found to be malignant and her lymph nodes.

Sarah Ferguson has appeared on Loose Women to launch a Breast Cancer awareness campaign (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images)

"The good news is that these have all been found to be free of cancer so it looks like there has been no spread of the disease and the prognosis is good, though she'll have to have regular check-ups going forward. It's a huge relief for Sarah and the entire family after the most stressful time and an anxious wait for results."

In January, the NHS reported a huge surge in the number of people viewing its website for information about melanoma skin cancer since Sarah announced her diagnosis. The health service said its online page about the disease was visited once every 13 seconds - an increase of 741% - over the two days following the announcement.

In a post on social media following the announcement, she said she was in "shock" at the diagnosis, but thanked well-wishers and medical staff for their support. She also urged others to be vigilant with their skin, writing: "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

According to Cancer Research UK, around 16,700 people are diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer in the UK each year, with the number of people diagnosed increasing over the last few decades, making it the fifth most common cancer in the UK.