ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain has been inundated with Ofcom complaints after Nigel Farage made an appearance on the show.

The Reform UK leader was interviewed by Ed Balls and Susanna Reid on the programme last week, in what transpired to become a rather heated exchange. His live appareance was part of his ongoing campaign trail, ahead of an in-person event in Clacton-on-Sea.

Farage, 60, was grilled by the ITV presenting duo about his choice of election candidates, especially after one said “the country would be far better” if we hadn’t fought in the Second World War.

In the aftermath of the interview, Ofcom has received hundreds of complaints from viewers - 471 in total at the time of publication.

Reid asked: “How can you defend 41 candidates for your party found to be social media friends with a fascist leader?”

The politician replied: “Most of our candidates are not political sophisticates. Having said that, like the Green Party and, like other parties, we’ve had one or two slip through the net that shouldn’t have done. There will be a story coming out at lunchtime today, where you will hear that we paid a very large sum of money to a reputable vetting company who didn’t do the work.

“So yes, we’ve got one or two problems but people like each other on Facebook and I’m sorry, I just don’t take that seriously.

“In a free society, people are allowed to have different opinions. I disagree vehemently that we should not have participated in World War Two but once your name is on the ballot paper, it can't be removed.”