GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has made his first solo public appearance since separating from his wife Ruth Langsford - and didn’t mince his words when he got the chance to speak.

Last month, Holmes and Langsford announced they would be divorcing after 14 years of marriage, after Langsford found messages between her husband and another woman. In the aftermath, Holmes has reportedly moved out of the family home - although he has continued his presenting duties on GB News.

Now, he has made his first public appearance since their split at the annual TRIC Awards on Tuesday (June 25) where he collected the award for best breakfast show alongside GB News co-star Isabel Webster.

But when he got on stage, Holmes appeared to take a potshot and his estranged wife, in front of a celeb-filled crowd.

He said: “Thank you very much for this award. We were up against world class programmes and that makes it a little bit more special. Sometimes we all think about imposter syndrome.

“I wasn’t going to come, but I’ve got this new chair with all these gadgets. I had an operation a year and a half ago, and two things went wrong so I have two things in my back I don’t want.

“So I’ll happily accept this.”

Fans have speculated that the “two things in my back” refer to both the treatment for his chronic pain and insinuating that he was stabbed in the back by Langsford. During the awards evening, Holmes largely sat by himself, although he was joined at points throughout the night by the likes of Christine McGuinness and Angellica Bell.

