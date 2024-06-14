Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eamonn Holmes has been seen in public for the first time since news broke of his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

Fans have been left stunned after seeing how rapidly the health of television presenter Eamonn Holmes appears to be deteriorating.

The GB News anchor has been photographed for the first time following his shock divorce from Ruth Langsford. The pair separated after she discovered messages between him and another woman.

After going for a haircut in south west London Holmes, 64, was seen using a walking frame as he made his way back home. At a charity event earlier this year, he was spotted using a walking stick, but it would seem his mobility has worsened since then. The photographs have been published exclusively in the Sun today (June 14).

The TV presenter’s ailing health has been well-documented, both by the media and by Holmes himself, who has been open about his condition and treatment. In 2021, Eamonn had informed his fans that he had injured his back but was unsure about the cause of the chronic pain that followed. He then underwent spinal injury and then suffered a fall a month later, which left him unable to walk.

He has since found himself in regular physiotherapy sessions, about which he said: “More painful than it looks - I do a lot of pushing, and Johnny does a lot of pulling. This is a typical day for me.”