Eamonn Holmes has grown close to a blonde relationship counsellor in her 40s, reports suggest

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has a new confidante after his split from Ruth Langsford.

News emerged last weekend that the 64-year and his wife of 25 years were separating, and that Holmes had moved out of the marital home.

Now the Sun on Sunday reports that the former This Morning host he has grown close to a relationship counsellor who is in her 40s, and “has been on outings with the woman, including to a safari park, and showered her with gifts”. He is also said to have “endorsed a charity linked to her work, helping to host a fund-raising event free of charge.”

Among the trips out have been a Beyonce concert, a Center Parcs visit last year and tickets to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Ruth was obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling, but as details emerge, her upset has turned to anger. Eamonn’s friend is bowled over by being lavished with attention and kindness from him.”

The Sun says the woman met Eamonn via Twitter after she commented on a post and it sparked a conversation. Since then, particularly in the past 12 months, they are said to have become closer friends. Her professional skills include coping with “feeling sad” and “separation and divorce”.

On Tuesday, Eamonn confirmed his break-up with Ruth on GB News’ breakfast show, of which he is the host.