Netflix Worst Roommate Ever Season 2: True crime series that terrified viewers is now available to watch
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first season of the Netflix true crime series left viewers terrified of having a roommate, so what can we expect from season two and when is it available to watch? Worst Roommate Ever is a documentary series that looks at roommates with malevolent and sometimes violent intentions turn the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life nightmares. It features everything from violent con artists to stone-cold killers.
What happened in Season One Worst Roommate Ever?
The first season of the terrifying true crime series, which was released in March 2022, consisted of five episodes each with a different real life story.
The first episode of season one focuses on serial killer Dorothea Puente. She ran a boarding house for those less fortunate in the 1980’s killing elderly and disabled people to cash in on their social security checks.
It gets worse in episode four as former roommate Jamison Bachman discusses how a dark, dangerous man conned his way into their home and then refused to leave.
Worst Roommate Ever season one episodes
- Call Me Grandma
- Be Careful of the Quiet Ones
- Marathon Man
- Roommate Wanted - Part 1 and Part 2
What can we expect from Season Two Worst Roommate Ever?
Season two of the true crime series is set to be just as terrifying as it speaks to more victims who have lived with awful con artists, criminals and killer roommates. For all true crime fans, this really is a shocking and terrifying series to binge-watch this weekend.
Worst Roommate Ever season two episodes
- My BFF Tried to Kill Me
- Housemate from Hell
- Burning Down the House
- The Lethal Landlord
Is there a trailer for Worst Roommate Ever season 2?
When is the release date for Worst Roommate Ever season 2?
All four episodes of Worst Roommate Ever are available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday June 26.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.