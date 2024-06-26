Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

True crime fans have waited over two years for the second season of Worst Roommate Ever to land on Netflix.

The first season of the Netflix true crime series left viewers terrified of having a roommate, so what can we expect from season two and when is it available to watch? Worst Roommate Ever is a documentary series that looks at roommates with malevolent and sometimes violent intentions turn the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life nightmares. It features everything from violent con artists to stone-cold killers.

Netflix Worst Roommate Ever Season 2 (Netflix) | Netflix

What happened in Season One Worst Roommate Ever?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first season of the terrifying true crime series, which was released in March 2022, consisted of five episodes each with a different real life story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode of season one focuses on serial killer Dorothea Puente. She ran a boarding house for those less fortunate in the 1980’s killing elderly and disabled people to cash in on their social security checks.

It gets worse in episode four as former roommate Jamison Bachman discusses how a dark, dangerous man conned his way into their home and then refused to leave.

Worst Roommate Ever season one episodes

Call Me Grandma Be Careful of the Quiet Ones Marathon Man Roommate Wanted - Part 1 and Part 2

What can we expect from Season Two Worst Roommate Ever?

Season two of the true crime series is set to be just as terrifying as it speaks to more victims who have lived with awful con artists, criminals and killer roommates. For all true crime fans, this really is a shocking and terrifying series to binge-watch this weekend.

Worst Roommate Ever season two episodes

My BFF Tried to Kill Me Housemate from Hell Burning Down the House The Lethal Landlord

Is there a trailer for Worst Roommate Ever season 2?

When is the release date for Worst Roommate Ever season 2?

All four episodes of Worst Roommate Ever are available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.