Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coronation Street legend Tracy Barlow is set to make a huge comeback after moving to Spain earlier this year.

ITV Soap fans watched Tracy, played by Kate Ford, leave Coronation Street with former footballer turned painter and decorator Tommy Orpington, after they had an affair. She left behind her family and ex- Steve McDonald.

Since she left, her adoptive father Ken Barlow collapsed and now needs full time care after he was left with a broken pelvis. According to reports, Tracey will visit Ken as she makes a “brief trip back” to Weatherfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Sun a source revealed: “Tracy’s a Corrie institution all on her own - she will never be far from the cobbles even when she lives halfway across the world. She makes a brief trip back for a week later this summer to visit her family and deal with some Barlow family drama.”

Actress Kate Ford, 47, has played the role of Tracy Barlow since 2002 and has certainly had her fair share of dramatic storylines. She had a brief fling with Dev Alahan a year after her mother Deirdre Barlow had slept with him.

Tracy had a one night stand with Steve which resulted in her getting pregnant with daughter Amy and after he got back with his wife Karen it started a bitter feud between the two women.

And then she murdered boyfriend Charlie Stubbs after she found out he had cheated on her. She was sentenced to life in prison, but was released early thanks to a successful appeal in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving back in Weatherfield, Tracy appears to have - slightly - changed her ways. She became a business owner and things were going great with ex-Steve until Tommy came along.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.